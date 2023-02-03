Will Kiara Say 'I Do' In A Manish Malhotra Lehenga?

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will likely become Mrs and Mr over the weekend. The big preps are on. For the venue of their wedding the couple has apparently chosen unusual, fairytale-pretty Jaisalmer.

It'll be not be astonishing if Kiara chooses BFF Manish Malhotra to design her wedding lehenga. for her middle-of-the-desert shaadi. She's stuck by him all these years, donned his creations several times on the runway, and seems completely smitten by his aesthetics.

It makes perfect sense for her to tap the designer to create her wedding look. After all, she is his 'beautiful muse'.

Here's the many times Kiara looked heart-stoppingly suhana in MM couture.

IMAGE: Disney princesses have nothing on Rajkumari Kiara in her crush-worthy pink! She's the stuff of the sweetest romantic dreams involving white horses, golden sunsets and strapping princes.

A winning choice for a navi naveli dulhan, the baroque brocade work, sequins, dainty embroidery, along with the joyous pink-gold-blush combo is sure to make Sidharth Malhotra totally fida.

Oh, and don't to miss those glorious curls and the ethereal glow on Kiara's face that easily outshines the fairy lights.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: She leaves you speechless... so flawless in wedding worthy white!

If Snow White went desi, this is what she'd probably look like.

And Brothers Grimm would have had to set their tale in Ranthambore or Khajuraho.

IMAGE: Dang, that's a whole lot of fa-la-la fluffery for one gown!

When it comes to designing for Kiara, looks like Manish doesn't hold back.

Faux fur, feathers, streamers, millions of glittering dizzying sequins make this outfit sorta pink haze psychedelic.

IMAGE: Total 101 per cent jaadu: It's like she is wrapped in molten silver.

The backless tube blouse, in a delightful asparagus green, adds an interesting surprise dimension.