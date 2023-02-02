News
Kiara, Shehnaaz's Sweet Nod To Blue

Kiara, Shehnaaz's Sweet Nod To Blue

By REDIFF STYLE
February 02, 2023 12:24 IST
Lustrous Blue is a colour that needn't be reserved for a single season of fashion.

It's an all-weather colour that has its work cut out for it for the whole year.

Blue Sahib has so many lieutenants to take forth its message of harmony and infinity.

There's radiant sapphire, Blue's main Circuit-type sidekick, just the hue to perk up a dreary day at work.

Standing tall, at Blue's side, is cheery azure which evokes the quietude of clear skies and deep waters.

Nobody will deny the icy power of pale but seductive aquamarine.

Cobalt can light up a red carpet and is a hard worker.

Cambridge blue is a favourite among the royals and a trusty messenger.

Back home, our B-Town wallahs flirt with Blue deputies indigo and turquoise to produce magical results.

 

IMAGE: Could Blue have ever dreamed of its incredible powers of ravishment?
Kiara Advani and her burningly hot choli with the zigzag patterned candy cane pink skirt is a dude when it comes to out-of-the-box pairing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The cosmos be your canvas: Shehnaaz Gill lights up in the colours of the night sky.
The exaggerated, puffy sleeves provide the pant suit with sturdy enough wings to visit distant stars and listen to the message of the universe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Such a striking shade of blue! Janhvi Kapoor oozes sexiness in a bralette of a rang worthy of a dreamy Pacific atoll.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra is an ideal addition to the beachy landscape in pale blue and sand-flecked toes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a world full of blues, Alaya F strives to keep the day drool-worthy in a bikini that valiantly kidnaps attention from the awesome Italian spread.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Has Phuket seen a kanya as comely in blue as Rakul Preet.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Monica Dogra aptly chooses cerulean blue, that is derived from caerulum or the heaven and sky, for a Himalayan trek as she explores the 'space between understanding and Knowing' in which 'nature is the bridge'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Monica Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan's cure for winter blues is sweet and restful. She's a Song Sung Blue...
Indeed there can be no greater anthem to blue -- Me and you are subject to the blues now and then, but when you take the blues and make a song, you sing them out again. Indeed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
