Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kiara's Eternal Love

Kiara's Eternal Love

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 09, 2022 13:48 IST
There's not a month that has gone by when Kiara Advani has not proclaimed her love for the sari.

The actor experiments with all stripes of them -- sequins, sheer, embroidery, embellished numbers, chiffon. And looks incredible every single time.

IMAGE: Kiara delivers a flawless Chikankari moment appearing both virignal and seductive in a Mijwan sari with an infinity blouse. Beautiful earrings too.Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Midnight blue ka khel! Is it blue or black? Whatever the colour, look at the gobsmackingly splendid effect she achieves in the Manish Malhotra drape. And that's an exquisite choker with emeralds.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No less than an apsara in a metallic gold sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A classy red-carpet pose: Kiara in red sequins.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold from head to toe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara's sari winning streak.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
