Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth's Beautiful Wedding Reception

Kiara-Sidharth's Beautiful Wedding Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 13, 2023 09:54 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues on February 12 at the St Regis hotel in central Mumbai.

Kiara looked gorgeous in a monochrome gown, highlighted by emerald and diamond jewellery, while Sid looked smart in a glittering black jacket.

The who's who of Bollywood attended to greet the couple, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon and many more.

Shloka and Akash Ambani were also present.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

With the Mumbai reception, Kiara-Sid's wedding festivities come to an end.

It all started with a fairy-tale wedding in Rajasthan, followed by a reception in Sid's hometown, Delhi.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Watch this space for more pictures from the star-studded reception!

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
