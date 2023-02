Did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just give us a sneak peek into their haldi ceremony?

The couple posted pictures from their wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, but did not highlight which ceremony it was from.

'Pyaar ka rang chada hai,' the bridal couple writes.

Love is certainly in the air!

Kiara wears a beige and gold lehenga with a yellow dupatta and chunky jewellery whereas Sidharth matches her perfectly in a yellow kurta and an embroidered stole.

Eyes for only each other!