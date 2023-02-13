News
Kriti, Bhumi Add Glamour To Kiara-Sid Reception

Kriti, Bhumi Add Glamour To Kiara-Sid Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 13, 2023 16:15 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception saw Bollywood's biggest stars in attendance.

And if you think the guest list ends here, you're mistaken.

A look at the many faces that made the night a big hit.

Kriti Sanon.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Raashii Khanna must be enjoying the raves her role in Farzi is getting.

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Ranveer Singh.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Shilpa Shetty makes silver look good.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Manish Malhotra designed Kiara and Sidharth's wedding outfits.

 

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Sidharth will resume shooting for Rohit Shetty's Web series, Indian Police Force.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
