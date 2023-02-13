News
Alia Cheers Kiara-Sid At Their Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 13, 2023 14:06 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception was as star-studded as it can get.

Karan Johar, who played Cupid, escorted Kareena Kapoor while Sidharth's Student Of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made sure to cheer as he started a new chapter in his life.

The reception was held at central Mumbai's St Regis hotel on February 12, and here's how gorgeous everyone looked.

Say hello to Mr and Mrs Malhotra.

 

After finally admitting their love publicly, Kiara and Sid seem to have eyes only for themselves.

 

Meet the Malhotras and the Advanis: The bridal couple are seen here with Sid's father Sunil (in the wheelchair), mum Reema (third from left), Genevieve and Jagdeep Advani (extreme right), Kiara's brother Mishaal (next to her), Sid's brother Harshad (next to him) and his wife Purnima (exreme left).

 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

 

Alia Bhatt arrives with her Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji and...

 

Mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who played Kiara's mum-in-law in the 2022 hit, JugJugg Jeeyo.

 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Priyanka and Vivek Oberoi.

 

Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain.

 

Kareena Kapoor with Karan Johar.

 

Genelia makes sure to match Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

 

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

 

Bhavana Panday and Nandita Mahtani.

 

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK cast Sidharth in A Gentleman in 2017.

 

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Shabina Khan and a guest.

 

Sunita Gowariker and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
