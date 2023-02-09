Newlyweds Kiara-Sidharth's First Public Appearance

Photograph: PTI Photo

Say hello to Mrs and Mr Malhotra!

After getting married in Jaisalmer on February 7, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra flew to the latter's hometown in Delhi.

Wearing matching red outfits from the shelves of Manish Malhotra, the couple distributed sweets to the media present there.

According to reports, the couple will host their wedding reception on February 9, and then return to Mumbai for a reception for their colleagues in the film industry on February 12.

Both have busy work schedules ahead.

Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Advani coming up, as well as a project with Ram Charan.

Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha as well as Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.