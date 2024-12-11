Meet Aaliyah Kashyap's Bridal Squad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor treats us to more pictures of the bride Aaliyah Kashyap and her squad, including Muskan Chanana.

Anurag Kashyap's only child is all set to marry beau Shane Gregoire, and the wedding rituals are underway. The mehendi ceremony follows the haldi and a wedding party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Ida Ali and Kareema Barry make a cute trio with Khushi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Bridegroom Shane Gregoire gets a taste of India and her customs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Where there's Khushi, there's always Vedang Raina!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda posted pictures of Aaliyah's bridal mehendi days before the wedding on December 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

The couple show off their love for their pets, Cosmo and Kai, with their unique mehendi designs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Eyes only for each other.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Jyoti Chheda writes, 'Love is in the details. This stunning मेहंदी design not only celebrates @aaliyahkashyap's special day but also her beloved pets Cosmo and Kai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Like the designs?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com