News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Meet Aaliyah Kashyap's Bridal Squad

Meet Aaliyah Kashyap's Bridal Squad

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 11, 2024 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor treats us to more pictures of the bride Aaliyah Kashyap and her squad, including Muskan Chanana.

Anurag Kashyap's only child is all set to marry beau Shane Gregoire, and the wedding rituals are underway. The mehendi ceremony follows the haldi and a wedding party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Ida Ali and Kareema Barry make a cute trio with Khushi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Bridegroom Shane Gregoire gets a taste of India and her customs.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Where there's Khushi, there's always Vedang Raina!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda posted pictures of Aaliyah's bridal mehendi days before the wedding on December 11.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

The couple show off their love for their pets, Cosmo and Kai, with their unique mehendi designs.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Eyes only for each other.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Jyoti Chheda writes, 'Love is in the details. This stunning मेहंदी design not only celebrates @aaliyahkashyap's special day but also her beloved pets Cosmo and Kai.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Chheda/Instagram

Like the designs?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Ur Fave!
Sobhita's Bridal Looks: Vote For Ur Fave!
Khushi-Vedang At Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi
Khushi-Vedang At Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi
The Film That 'Humbled' Ranbir Kapoor
The Film That 'Humbled' Ranbir Kapoor
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Atul Subhash suicide: 'She kept framing charges'
Indian Grad Employability to Hit 55%
Indian Grad Employability to Hit 55%
Why These Kids Can't Get School Admission
Why These Kids Can't Get School Admission
More like this
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
Khushi's Night Out With Vedang
Khushi's Night Out With Vedang

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances