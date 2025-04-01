Sunny Deol Returns This April!

Sikandar will dominate the first few days of April. Still, Joginder Tuteja looks at the month's releases in theatres.

Jaat

Release date: April 10

The first major release of April. Sunny Deol returns more than a year later after delivering his blockbuster Gadar 2 and expectations are big.

Akaal: The Unconquered

Release date: April 10

A film that is aimed primarily at the Punjabi audience, Akaal: The Unconquered will also be released in Hindi.

Gippy Grewal leads the show in this film based on Sikh warriors and releases this Vaisakhi.

Since this is an all-India release, one waits to see how it pans out for a larger audience.

Phule

Release date: April 11

Based on the life and times of the great reformer Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, Phule is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Pratik Gandhi will be seen in an altogether different role with Patralekhaa playing his wife.

Kesari Chapter 2 -- The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh

Release date: April 18

Almost three months after SkyForce, Akshay Kumar returns with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh.

The film sees Akshay Kumar playing a lawyer who took on the British crown to give justice to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

The Bhootnii

Release date: April 18

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy come together with Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari in this horror comedy that caters to that segment of the audience which has been waiting for its dose of chills and laughs.

Ground Zero

Release date: April 25

After Bard Of Blood, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as a soldier again in Ground Zero.

This time, he plays a BSF officer who leads a two-year investigation.