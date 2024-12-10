News
Keerthy's Va-Va-Voom Looks

Keerthy's Va-Va-Voom Looks

By REDIFF STYLE
December 10, 2024 09:04 IST
Keerthy Suresh can wear just about anything and look lovely in it.

From a casual pair of jeans to a formal gown to exquisite saris, her choices highlight her personal sense of fashion.

As she heads down the aisle with her long-time beau, Antony Thattil, on December 12 in Goa, we wonder what she will zero down for her special day.

Meanwhile, though, here's celebrating all styles Keerthy.

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy layers her tie-dye print tee what would have been just another denim jacket if it did not have those dramatic sequinned pockets. A playful manicure and her signature wavy hair say hello to her free-spirited nature.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: The golden hour can't challenge her in this golden yellow suit paired with a metallic dupatta. A maroon micro bindi and dazzling long chandelier earrings make all the difference.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Those smokey eyes and understated earrings paired with a chainmail sari... Va-va-voom!

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Bronzed makeup and glossy lips enhance her mystique.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Who would've thought a golden waistcoat could slay with a black drape? Ten on 10 for that one, Keerthy.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Shiny lavender, glowing pearls... how lovely!

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy is the prettiest maid of honour in her pastel pink sari, velvety beige blouse, delicate kundan jewellery and kaala chashma.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: She uses a green bindi to give her mesmerising magenta look a cute contrast.

 

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy slays the monochrome game in a sleek black-and-white ensemble with an absolutely fantastic abstract embroidered jacket. Clean, classy, and ultra-modern, this look defines sassy sophistication.

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: She goes for a dramatic metallic gown and then adds a little girly touch with the big bow... Aww!

 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Keerthy nails the corporate chic vibe in a blue belted pantsuit with a chunky chain necklace and fierce eye makeup. 

REDIFF STYLE
