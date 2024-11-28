When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh with Varun Dhawan in the Nain Matakka song from Baby John.

December is going to be a big month for Keerthy Suresh.

Besides making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John this Christmas, word has it that she will wed longtime beau Antony Thattil next month.

Keerthy confirmed her relationship status on November 27, and now we know who she's really been playing Nain Matakka with!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy, 32, shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram feed and announced, '15 years and counting. It has always been.. AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).'

Keerthy and Antony have known each other since their school days in Kerala.

She was a high school student whereas he was pursuing his undergrad studies when they started dating.

Antony, who has an engineering degree from the US, owns a chain of resorts in Kerala as well as a bespoke interior solutions business, Asperos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy has always kept her private life under wraps and hasn't announced her wedding plans yet. But her dad, Malayalam Producer G Suresh Kumar, recently revealed his daughter is getting hitched in December.

While the pre-wedding festivities will happen in Goa, the wedding ceremony will take place in Kerala, but of course.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

We hear the wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Since Keerthy's parents are Malayalam movie aristocracy -- her mum Menaka has acted in 125 films -- a grand reception is expected for folks from the film and political fraternity.

