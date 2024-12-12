Spotted! SoChay At Mumbai Shaadi

Aaliya Kashyap and Shane Gregoire had a starry reception in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Daddy Anurag Kashyap looked thrilled -- he even danced at the wedding -- and his many friends and collaborators trouped in to show their support.

Aaliyah's mum Aarti Bajaj was seen taking part in the wedding rituals.

The bridal couple, Aaliyah and Shane.

Sunny Leone starred in Anurag's recent thriller, Kennedy, and she makes sure to add glamour to the evening.

Suhana Khan.

The father of the bride with close friend, Vikramaditya Motwane.

Kalki Koechlin, who was formerly married to Anurag, was seen at the reception as well.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make their first public appearance as a married couple.

Sobhita had made her debut in AK's Raman Raghav, and since then, they share a close bond.

Like she told Rediff once, "I sometimes give my (house) keys to Anurag Kashyap and tell him to go water my plants!"

Nawazuddin Siddique's Plus One for the evening is his beautiful daughter, Shora.

One of Nawaz's first films, where he made people sit up and take note of his talent was Anurag's Gangs Of Wasseypur 2.

Bobby Deol with his wife, Tania.

Bobby reportedly will be see in AK's next project.

Nikhil Dwivedi, seen here with wife Gaurie Pandit, will also collaborate on the project.

Sanya Malhotra has been signed up to star in it.

Abhishek Bachchan and Goldie Behl arrive with Abhishek's nephew, Agastya Nanda.

Jigra Director Vasan Bala brings wife Prerna and daughter along.

Vasan had made his directorial debut with the still-unreleased film, Peddlers, which Anurag produced.

Vineet Kumar Singh struggled for a decade before AK gave him a break in Gangs Of Wasseypur. His talent demanded more, and he landed a leading role in the boxing drama, Mukkabaaz.

In an interview to Rediff, Vineet had once said about Anurag, 'He improvises a lot, gives so much freedom. I felt like that kid who gets tossed in the air by his father. I did not have a fear of falling.'

Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra.

Tisca Chopra with husband Captain Sanjay Chopra.

Manoj Bajpayee -- whose climatic scene in Gangs Of Wasseypur is chilling -- is seen here with Vishal Bhardwaj and Jitendra Joshi, who wowed us in Sacred Games.

Meezaan Jafri, Orry and Mihir Ahuja.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas