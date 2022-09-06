News
Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: September 06, 2022 14:33 IST
Kajol and Revathy took a day off from work to visit Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings for their new movie.

Revathy is directing Kajol in Salaam Venky, a film inspired by a true story about the challenges faced by a mother.

The film also stars Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal.

 

 

Kajol, draped in a gold sari, is surrounded by security, devotees and fans as she walks to the pandal.

 

 

A barefooted Revathy joins her. 

 

 

Taking the Lord's blessings.

 

 

Revathy has earlier directed strong female-centric movies like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.

 

 

Now, the two women will get together to make magic on screen.

 

 

Kajol receives a prayer book.

 

 

Revathy holds on to Kajol as they are led out after the darshan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
