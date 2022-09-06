Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

Kajol and Revathy took a day off from work to visit Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings for their new movie.
Revathy is directing Kajol in Salaam Venky, a film inspired by a true story about the challenges faced by a mother.
The film also stars Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal.
Kajol, draped in a gold sari, is surrounded by security, devotees and fans as she walks to the pandal.
A barefooted Revathy joins her.
Taking the Lord's blessings.
Revathy has earlier directed strong female-centric movies like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.
Now, the two women will get together to make magic on screen.
Kajol receives a prayer book.
Revathy holds on to Kajol as they are led out after the darshan.