Mumbai's most famous of Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja, was unveiled on Monday, two days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has entered its 89th year in 2022.

Here's the first look of the idol.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

