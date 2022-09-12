Kajol, Katrina's AMAZING Festive Style!

From making a style statement in sari to going floral, Bollywood and television divas gave us WOW looks during the Ganpati festival.

Namrata Thakker picks the best dressed stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol in a yellow sari with matching blouse as she steps out to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.

She enhances her look with a floral bun, a choker necklace and green bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor goes traditional in a gorgeous red and green paithani silk sari for the Ganpati celebrations and gives us major Marathi mulgi vibes with her minimal make-up and gold jewellery.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in yellow as they step out to attend Ganesh Puja at Arpita Khan's home.

While Kat's sharara is perfect for any festive occasion, Vicky's Chikankari kurta in silk is understated yet very vogue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor keeps it simple in a white floral dress as she seeks Bappa's blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan nails the ethnic look in a beautiful yellow and green sharara suit, teamed with green bangles and chunky Chandbali earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, looks radiant in a candy floss silk phiran kurta with a khadi salwar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wears a designer floral sharara set with frill sleeves in a soft sunshine yellow colour for Ganesh Visarjan.

She looks stunning and so does her family in their matching outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti opts for a mustard yellow kurta set from Designer Niti Bothra's latest collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'Festive ready,' says Sonali Bendre in six yards of elegance!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna redefines graceful in a splendid rose pink-hued kurta set by Brih as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan follows suit in a stunning dark pink sharara set featuring silver zari details.

'The happiness/contentment,' says Hina, 'after an amazing darshan at Lalbaghcha Raja.'