Kareena and Jeh with their Bappa!

A family that prays together, stays together.
So it was no surprise that Randhir Kapoor's family joined him to celebrate the Ganpati festival.
A day before Anant Chaturdashi, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share photographs with their Ganesha.
Kareena Kapoor with Jeh, who can't seem to get enough of the modaks!
Then, Jeh reaches for an apple.
Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan writes, 'Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah....'
Karisma Kapoor picks a floral kurta for the occasion.
Aadar Jain bows before Lord Ganesha.
Reema Jain, her sons Aadar and Armaan, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Lolo, Bebo and Jeh join Babita and Randhir Kapoor for a family picture.