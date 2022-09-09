News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena and Jeh with their Bappa!

Kareena and Jeh with their Bappa!

By Rediff Movies
September 09, 2022 15:22 IST
A family that prays together, stays together.

So it was no surprise that Randhir Kapoor's family joined him to celebrate the Ganpati festival.

A day before Anant Chaturdashi, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share photographs with their Ganesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh, who can't seem to get enough of the modaks!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Then, Jeh reaches for an apple.

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan writes, 'Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah....'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor picks a floral kurta for the occasion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain bows before Lord Ganesha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Reema Jain, her sons Aadar and Armaan, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Lolo, Bebo and Jeh join Babita and Randhir Kapoor for a family picture.

 

Rediff Movies
