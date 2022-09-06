News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Sidharth Shukla will always remain with Shehnaaz Gill

Why Sidharth Shukla will always remain with Shehnaaz Gill

By Rediff Movies
September 06, 2022 14:45 IST
Like Kajol, Shehnaaz Gill visited Mumbai's famous Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek His blessings.

Like Kajol, Shehnaaz too wore yellow.

The former Bigg Boss contestant was accompanied by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha.

 

Shehnaaz stays close to her brother as they head out to the pandal.

 

A closer look at Shehbaz's tattoo of Sidharth Shukla, who was rumoured to be seeing Shehnaaz until his shocking death at the age of 40.

 

Shehbaz and Shehnaaz walk barefoot for their darshan.

 

Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

 

Shehnaaz has also signed up for the comedy film 100% with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
