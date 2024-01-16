Janhvi-Varun Have An Announcement To Make

Movie stars started the week going for events, promotions or to the gym. We show you how the day went.

No, it's not another film -- yet! -- for Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi and Varun announce the 69th Filmfare Awards, which will be held in Gujarat on January 28.

Their mentor Karan Johar will host the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran looks cool at another event in Mumbai.

For company, Shriya has Nimrat Kaur and...

Diana Penty.

Hrithik Roshan launches the trailer of his film, Fighter. Click here to read what we think of it.

Ex-wife Sussanne Khan cheers for him.

No, Kangana Ranaut is not in a Fighter mood! KR gets clicked at a dubbing studio in the city.

Sanya Malhotra looks sunny on a Monday morning.

Like Malaika Arora's style for the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Arshad Warsi opts for a floral shirt.

Gauahar Khan gives his attire company.

Babil Khan makes his appearance on the show, as he promotes his first song video, Dastoor.

Dastoor is sung by Jasleen Royal, and also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar