Salman Parties With Shah Rukh, Aamir

When Aamir Khan parties, he makes sure the entire film industry parties with him!

The Mumbai wedding reception of daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare saw the who's who in attendance.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan lent their megastar status to the reception.

Farhan Akhtar began his career with Aamir Khan, directing the actor in the cult film, Dil Chahta Hai.

After celebrating his 50th birthday a few days ago, he gets ready to party again with wife Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar.

Ranbir Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan.

Tiger Shroff.

Anil Kapoor gives Naga Chaitanya company. Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir's most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Watch: The best moments from Ira-Nupur's wedding reception

The men in black: Aftab Shivdasani, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rahul Bose.

Jaaved Jaferi and Rajpal Yadav.

Agasthya towers over his parents, Neelam and Ronit Roy.

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dassani and son Abhimanyu Dassani.

Puneet Issar with wife Deepali and son Siddhant.

Alizeh with her parents, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Watch: Stars arrive for the reception.

Anju and Anu Malik.

Adnan Sami with wife Roya and daughter Medina.

From the music fraternity: Shankar Mahadevan, A R Rahman and Shaan.

Rajkumar Santoshi, who made the Aamir-Salman cult film Andaz Apna Apna, with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Rang De Basanti Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with wife P S Bharathi and son Vedant.

Blockbusters Directors: Om Raut, Ayan Mukerji, Indra Kumar and Subhash Ghai.

Mukesh Bhatt, who had produced Aamir's hit film Ghulam, arrives with son Vishesh and daughter-in-law Kanika Parab.

Star Producers: Boney Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ceasar Gonsalves and Bosco Martis consider Aamir their lucky mascot and have choreographed him in songs like Zoobie Doobie in 3 Idiots. Here, they arrive with Ceasar's wife, Alveena.

Terrence Lewis.

Vikas Bahl with Mukesh Chhabra.

The Burmawala brothers: Abbas, Mustan and Hussain.

Aamir also invited Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and...

Zaheer Khan, with wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Faces from the political circle: Rashmi Thackeray with sons Aditya and Tejas.

Sharmila and Raj Thackeray.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani, who also attended Ira and Nupur's wedding on January 3.

Photographers: Pradeep Bandekar