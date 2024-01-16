Fighter Trailer: Hrithik's Screechy Jingoism Jars

The depiction of screechy jingoism within India-Pakistan dynamic is still a wet dream for Bollywood film-makers, observes Mayur Sanap.

After intriguing fans about its Top Gun like set-up, the makers of Fighter have dropped a trailer, which gives us better idea of what the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film is all about.

Two things are pretty clear about the aerial war drama:

1. The film's plot is based on the IAF's Balakot strikes on Pakistan, after the February 2019 Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

2. The depiction of screechy jingoism within the India-Pakistan dynamic is still a wet dream for Bollywood film-makers.

Director Siddharth Aanand, who showed us Indian-Pakistan romance in his last outing Pathaan, goes many decibels higher to bring in bashing galore against the neighbouring country.

His knack for rendering massy themes into sophisticated thrillers is on full display again, but the film's drift to implicit chest-thumping is somewhat jarring.

The three minute-long trailer opens with Hrithik's voice-over that says, 'Fighter woh nahi jo apne targets achieve karta hai, woh hai jo unhe thok deta hai. (A fighter is not one who achieves his targets, a fighter is one who shatters them).'

I paused, and immediately glanced over the credits.

The dialogues are written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, the former also having written lines for Brahmastra.

The trailer then gives a sneak-peek into the film's aerial action scenes.

They are competently shot and definitely look an upgrade from the teaser.

The chemistry between Hrithik's Patty and Deepika's Minni is sizzling.

The trailer also introduces to the character of Anil Kapoor, who leads the team of skilled aviators.

After the lukewarm response to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is clearly going all out with this gung-ho heroic character.

While Fighter provides a worthy showcase for his looks and talent, it would be interesting to see how he acquits himself in this endeavour of playing for the gallery.

During the closing moments, when Hrithik warns the enemy with hostile messaging of 'India occupied Pakistan' in an intense hand-to-hand combat, you know it will satisfy the appetite for nationalism-infused dramas.

Whistles and claps guaranteed? Most definitely.

But beneath its glossy packaging, the question comes to mind: Haven't we seen it all before?

Fighter jets off on January 25 in cinemas.