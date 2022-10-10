News
Alia To Work; Ranbir To Stay Home

Alia To Work; Ranbir To Stay Home

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 10, 2022 11:02 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take time off to be with his baby when it is born.

His wife Alia Bhatt will return to work as soon as she can after the delivery while Ranbir will be the stay-at-home parent.

A close friend of the couple tells Subhash K Jha, "It was Ranbir's idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby."

Alia would need to get back to finish her pending work in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then straight to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is completing his work on Sandeep Venga's Animal and has not accepted any other project as of now.

 

SUBHASH K JHA
