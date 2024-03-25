News
Sara Feels Gratitude For...

Sara Feels Gratitude For...

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 25, 2024 13:10 IST
Ranveer is lost in thought... Aditi gets sun-kissed...Shakti Mohan goes to Sri Lanka...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan promotes Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she plays the late freedom fighter Usha Mehta, and writes, 'A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha, and in the process making me a better, more real more honest Sara.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

What's on Ranveer Singh's mind?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looks sun-kissed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets pensive in a sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nauheed Cyrusi/Instagram

Nauheed Cyrusi rocks the co-ord set look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan goes boating in Sri Lanka.

REDIFF MOVIES
