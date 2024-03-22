Here's Where You Can Watch Fighter On OTT

Patriotism, politics, pain, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Fighter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor play Indian Air Force pilots taking down the enemy across the border and within in Siddharth Anand's wannabe Top Gun.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, Sara Ali Khan essays freedom fighter Usha Mehta whose rebellion on radio encouraged the public to overthrow the British.

Lootere

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Based on real events, Jai Mehta's ambitious Web series revolves around the hijacking of an Indian ship by Somalian pirates

Oppenheimer

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Winner of seven Academy Awards, catch Christopher Nolan's biographical drama centred around the genius and guilt of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Ozler Abraham

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A seasoned cop gets to the root of a serial killer mystery in the grim and grisly revelations of Ozler Abraham.

Argylle

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Samuel L Jackson... it's quite an ensemble for Argylle, which kicks off when a reclusive author's espionage novels start resembling covert operations of real-life secret agents.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A music composer and a television journalist tie the knot, yet the quest for true love continues.

Anatomy of a Fall

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: French, English (with subtitles)

Justine Triet's Oscar-winning courtroom drama showcases the spectacular Sandra Hüller as an author forced to prove her innocence in a trial determining if her fellow writer husband's sudden death was suicide or murder.

Palm Royale

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Juliet McDaniel's book Mr & Mrs American Pie becomes a miniseries and looks at a 1960s socialite's desperation to get an exclusive spot in the sought after Palm Beach High Society.

X-Men '97

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Get your fix of mutant nostalgia in the animated series focusing on the unlikely heroes of a wary world.

Road House

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this reboot of the 1989 Patrick Swayze action drama, Jack Gyllenhaal plays an ex-MMA fighter taking on a bouncer's job at a Florida Keys bar but things are far from peaceful.

Shirley

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

First-ever Black US Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm's inspiring campaign to run for president of the United States comes alive in Regina King's powerhouse performance.

Marakkuma Nenjam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A court order insisting kids from a 2008 batch spend three months preparing for board exams in 2018 makes for one of a kind reunion in Marakkuma Nenjam's coming-of-age schemes.

3 Body Problem

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adapted from Cixin Liu's science-fiction novel, the riveting series looks at the existential and scientific threats enveloping five geniuses and friends.

Operation Valentine

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The daredevilry displayed by a pair of fighter pilots, engaged in the most important battle of their aerial careers, comes to fore on account of the retaliatory Balakot air strikes of 2019.