Has Fatherhood Changed Varun?

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh, Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

"It is important to have a strong backing, even in today's environment, if you want to release a film because only larger-than-life films are coming nowadays. After 55 days, a Hindi film is going to release, we need your support here," Varun Dhawan tells the audience, as he promotes his new film Baby John in Mumbai.

"I have always wanted to release films in Christmas. It is a time when children love watching films, they like going out. We had to really fight to get this date because historically, Aamir (Khan) sir used to release his films on this date. We are thankful to Aamir sir that he has given us this date."

Jawan Director Atlee produces Baby John, which has been directed by his former assistant Kalees, who makes his Bollywood debut.

Newlywed Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also star in the film.

Rajesh Karkera, Patcy N, Afsar Dayatar, Hemant Shivsharan report from the venue.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Producers Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya, Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan.

"I just want all the press to congratulate Keerthy Suresh here. She is newly married, our new bride has come here in Mumbai," Varun teases Keerthy, who got married last week.

Keerthy replies, "Varun told me backstage that he was going to embarrass me!"

Varun banters back: "I don't want to be the only married actor. Now, we both are."

Keerthy plays Meera Verma in Baby John, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit, Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson.

"This is one of my favourite characters," she says.

"Priya, Atlee and I have been friends for a very long time but this is the first time I got to work with them. Hopefully, next time I will work in his directorial, not just his production."

Talking about her co-star she says, "Varun's energy is great, he is a great actor, but I feel this time in Baby John, you will see a very different Varun. I am very excited for him."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

Wamiqa seemed quite impressed by Atlee, as she said, "In my first meeting with Atlee sir, he inspired me about how important it is to be a good person. Even in our film, you will see that's the main focus -- how important it is to be a good person and have a good upbringing."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Varun Dhawan has a quick word with Zara Zyanna, who plays his daughter in Baby John.

Khalees had assisted Atlee during Jawan and got a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

"Jawan is a great experience for me. I was the second unit director, and I got the opportunity to work with legends like Shah Rukh Khan sir."

Did you know Varun got ragged by Keerthy and Wamiqa on the sets?

"For Zara, every emotion had to be real for her to feel it. Whether it was giving cues or the way we would talk in the scene, the way we would communicate with each other. She's a very spontaneous actor and does a lot of comedy too. She's the star of the film." Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Varun shares the feedback he got from Zara: "'Why are you taking so many takes? Do it quickly.' If the emotion is not real, they don't connect because they don't know the difference between acting and real life. Whatever emotion they show, they show it 100 per cent.'"For Zara, every emotion had to be real for her to feel it. Whether it was giving cues or the way we would talk in the scene, the way we would communicate with each other. She's a very spontaneous actor and does a lot of comedy too. She's the star of the film."

Zara Zyanna plays Varun's daughter in the film, and he felt very protective about her especially when the fog machine scared her.

Has fatherhood changed him?

"Since childhood, I have enjoyed playing with children. Even when I did films early in my career, I would make sure that whatever content I am putting out, kids should be able to watch these films."

Baby John packs in a lot of action, and Varun says, "The kind of action we did in Baby John is not usually what we do here. Our action directors, Anal Arasu sir, Yannick Ben, Stunt Silva... are a mix of international and Indian stunt masters.

"Before I shot a big rain fight in Kerala, Atlee called and warned me, 'If you don't want to do a stunt, don't do it.' He said the same thing to Kalees. Later he told me that he was worried we both are mad, so he wanted us to be careful and not do crazy things.

"But that did not stop Kalees, obviously. He hung me for six hours, upside down, he made me ride a horse at 5 am and a lot more torture."

Atlee is all praise for Varun, Keerthy, Wamiqa and Kalees, and says, "Varun was so sweet and outstanding in the film. I think he has really pushed his heart limit to give his maximum to the film."

Varun discusses his chart-buster song, Nain Mataka, with Diljit Dosanjh and says, "Working with Diljitpaaji was very nice. I think the whole of India loves him, the way he's entertaining us through his tours.

"Honestly, it just took one request. I just asked him once. I sent him (Music Director) Thaman's song and he really liked it. He said, I would love to work with Atlee sir, I would love to sing for you. It was a dream to work with Diljit, so easy.

"I think he's in a spiritual place. He's an artist who's very pure. The way he entertains people is so beautiful to see. I am going to be his co-star soon in Border 2."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Director Kalees and Producer Murad Khetani join in.

