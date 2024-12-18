News
Malavika In The Mood For 'Absolute Love'

Malavika In The Mood For 'Absolute Love'

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 18, 2024 06:16 IST
Priyanka is Christmas-ready... Aahana goes pink in Jaipur... Priya walks the streets of Spain...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan exudes 'absolute love' and describes her look: 'Pattu saree + traditional South Indian temple jewelry + mogras in the hair + wearing my favourite colour = absolute love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is 'identifying as a wildflower' in Khandala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Feeling the blue hues in the pink city!' says Aahana Kumra from Jaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier holidays in Segovia, Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

This is how Kajal Aggarwal has been 'recently'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Is Surbhi Jyoti on her honeymoon in the Maldives?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Why's Gauahar Khan so happy?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'Cultivate reverence to a force greater than yourself and not only will you tame the ego and your human bias but your purpose will be connected with the highest vibration and intelligence, acting for your highest good and the good of others,' says Lisa Ray, who is '#52andthriving'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza looks stunning in black and gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani is wedding-ready.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
