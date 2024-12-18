Malavika In The Mood For 'Absolute Love'

Priyanka is Christmas-ready... Aahana goes pink in Jaipur... Priya walks the streets of Spain...
Malavika Mohanan exudes 'absolute love' and describes her look: 'Pattu saree + traditional South Indian temple jewelry + mogras in the hair + wearing my favourite colour = absolute love.'
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas.
Amyra Dastur is 'identifying as a wildflower' in Khandala.
'Feeling the blue hues in the pink city!' says Aahana Kumra from Jaipur.
Priya Prakash Varrier holidays in Segovia, Spain.
This is how Kajal Aggarwal has been 'recently'.
Is Surbhi Jyoti on her honeymoon in the Maldives?
Why's Gauahar Khan so happy?
'Cultivate reverence to a force greater than yourself and not only will you tame the ego and your human bias but your purpose will be connected with the highest vibration and intelligence, acting for your highest good and the good of others,' says Lisa Ray, who is '#52andthriving'.
Krystle D'Souza looks stunning in black and gold.
Hansika Motwani is wedding-ready.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com