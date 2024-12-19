Vijay At Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Tattil/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Tattil posted pictures of Thalapathy Vijay at their wedding in Goa, and it holds special meaning.

Thalapathy was probably the only star at the wedding.

'When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban,' Keerthy writes.

It's a double special moment as Keerthy embarks on her Bollywood journey with Baby John.

The film is a remake of the Vijay hit, Theri, and it seems Keerthy gets the actor's blessings for the two new beginnings of her life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com