News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Vijay At Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Vijay At Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 19, 2024 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Tattil/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Tattil posted pictures of Thalapathy Vijay at their wedding in Goa, and it holds special meaning.

Thalapathy was probably the only star at the wedding.

'When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban,' Keerthy writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Tattil/Instagram

It's a double special moment as Keerthy embarks on her Bollywood journey with Baby John.

The film is a remake of the Vijay hit, Theri, and it seems Keerthy gets the actor's blessings for the two new beginnings of her life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Keerthy Suresh Weds
Keerthy Suresh Weds
Keerthy-Anthony Steal A Kiss...
Keerthy-Anthony Steal A Kiss...
Spotted! SoChay At Mumbai Shaadi
Spotted! SoChay At Mumbai Shaadi
Ashwin, All The Numbers...
Ashwin, All The Numbers...
They're seriously out of form: Aus top order in crisis
They're seriously out of form: Aus top order in crisis
5 Tips to Maximize Your Walking Benefits
5 Tips to Maximize Your Walking Benefits
Revealed! Why Shinde Agreed To Be Deputy CM
Revealed! Why Shinde Agreed To Be Deputy CM
More like this
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
Keerthy's Va-Va-Voom Looks
Keerthy's Va-Va-Voom Looks

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances