Kriti, Aditi, Richa: Girls Will Be Girls!

Film folk attended the screening of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's must-watch festival film Girls Will Be Girls at the PVR theatre in Juhu, northwest Mumbai. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal make their production debut with Girls Will Be Girls, a film that has been winning raves across film festivals.

They describe their film thus: 'Girls Will Be Girls Is About Your First Crush'

Kriti Kharbanda looks stunning in a black bodycon gown.

She and her husband Pulkit Samrat are very close friends to their Fukrey co-stars, Richa and Ali.

In fact, Richa and Ali were among the few Bollywood people, who attended Kriti-Pulkit's wedding.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives to support her Heeramandi co-star, Richa.

Dia Mirza, Aditi and Richa regularly meet up at Shabana Azmi's parties.

So does Divya Dutta/

Rasika Dugal.

Vijay Varma.

Gulshan Devaiah has reportedly started dating ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta.

Shweta Tripathi.

Sudhir Mishra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com