How Did Sid Get Hurt?

Sidharth Malhotra went all out to shoot for an action sequence for Director Rohit Shetty's action Web series Indian Police Force, in Goa on Sunday.

Alongside the picture with Rohit, Sid wrote, '@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot'

Sid, who appears in a series of swanky ads for a new razor during the IPL telecast, then posted a video of him taking on two goons during the scene.