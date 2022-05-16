News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Did Sid Get Hurt?

How Did Sid Get Hurt?

By Rediff Movies
May 16, 2022 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra went all out to shoot for an action sequence for Director Rohit Shetty's action Web series Indian Police Force, in Goa on Sunday.

And, in the process, this (see above) is what happened.

Alongside the picture with Rohit, Sid wrote, '@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa... #IndianPoliceForce #GoaShoot'

 

Sid, who appears in a series of swanky ads for a new razor during the IPL telecast, then posted a video of him taking on two goons during the scene.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Desi Archies
Meet The Desi Archies
It's Alia-Ranbir's anniversary, already!
It's Alia-Ranbir's anniversary, already!
Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?
Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?
IPL Preview: SRH meet MI in must-win game
IPL Preview: SRH meet MI in must-win game
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Summer Pics: Chilling By The Tubewell
Breakfast Recipe: Fluffy Banana Pancakes
Breakfast Recipe: Fluffy Banana Pancakes
Worship at Lumbini done, Modi-Deuba to hold talks
Worship at Lumbini done, Modi-Deuba to hold talks

More like this

Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes

Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes

Learn YOGA from Deepika!

Learn YOGA from Deepika!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances