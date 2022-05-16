It's Alia-Ranbir's anniversary, already!

Time, truly, just flies.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have already been married for a month

To celebrate, the couple stepped out for dinner on May 14.

And Alia shared some unseen pictures from their wedding.

Don't Alia and Ranbir look cute? Please click on the pictures and see if you agree with us.

IMAGE: What a romantic wedding it was!

IMAGE: While Ranbir's bestie Director Ayan Mukerji and Alia's bestie, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, pose for the camera, Ranbir Kapoor was busy kissing his bride.

IMAGE: Post-wedding, the smiles say it all.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt looks so happy.

IMAGE: Finally, one for the cameras!

Alia and Ranbir are starring in Ayan's much-delayed epic Brahmastra, which is now scheduled to release on September 9.

