News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Alia-Ranbir's anniversary, already!

It's Alia-Ranbir's anniversary, already!

By Rediff Movies
May 16, 2022 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Time, truly, just flies.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have already been married for a month

To celebrate, the couple stepped out for dinner on May 14.

And Alia shared some unseen pictures from their wedding.

Don't Alia and Ranbir look cute? Please click on the pictures and see if you agree with us.

 

IMAGE: What a romantic wedding it was!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: While Ranbir's bestie Director Ayan Mukerji and Alia's bestie, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, pose for the camera, Ranbir Kapoor was busy kissing his bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Post-wedding, the smiles say it all.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt looks so happy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Finally, one for the cameras!
Alia and Ranbir are starring in Ayan's much-delayed epic Brahmastra, which is now scheduled to release on September 9.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
Kapoor Khandaan In Full Attendance
Kapoor Khandaan In Full Attendance
Alia-Ranbir took 'chaar phere' only
Alia-Ranbir took 'chaar phere' only
Gyanvapi videography survey concludes on 3rd day
Gyanvapi videography survey concludes on 3rd day
India logs 2,202 new Covid cases, active tally dips
India logs 2,202 new Covid cases, active tally dips
When Amitabh Was Kicked Out Of Rekha's Film
When Amitabh Was Kicked Out Of Rekha's Film
'Both FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'
'Both FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'

More like this

Alia-Ranbir Have Never Looked Happier!

Alia-Ranbir Have Never Looked Happier!

FIRST PICTURES: Alia-Ranbir ARE MARRIED!

FIRST PICTURES: Alia-Ranbir ARE MARRIED!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances