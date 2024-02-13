News
Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Source: ANI
February 13, 2024 12:54 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are set to marry on February 21 in Goa, are trying to ensure an eco-friendly wedding, according to sources.

The couple's 'green' wedding preparations reportedly include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset the event's carbon footprint.

According to sources, they have hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly.

These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise them on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint.

The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after the wedding vows are exchanged.

The wedding will last three days, beginning on February 19.

 

Rakul and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter, who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran and will release on Eid.

Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
