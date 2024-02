Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony, the Anand Karaj.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family and friends in Goa. From Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, film folk marked their presence at the ceremony.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rakul and Jackky will also get married as per Hindu rituals in the evening.