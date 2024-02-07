How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love

After dating for almost four years, Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to get married on February 21.

Initially, the couple had decided on an overseas destination wedding, but now, they will tie the knot in Goa.

But before these lovebirds take the plunge, Namrata Thakker finds out how they fell in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

It was during the lockdown that Rakul and Jackky got to know each other well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Despite being neighbours, their paths had not crossed until the pandemic hit in 2020.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Jackky and Rakul seek blessings at the Ram Mandir in Mumbai.

They started hanging out together with their friends and after a few months, the two grew closer. Their relationship organically began from there on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Trekking through the beautiful terrains of Leh-Ladakh.

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram on Rakul's birthday, October 31, 2021.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Jackky and Rakul have been spotted often at movie screenings, parties and...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

...Dates! The media follow Rakul and Jackky to a lunch date here.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After walking down the aisle on February 21 in Goa, Rakul and Jackky will host a grand reception in Mumbai for film folk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Celebrating Christmas with friends.

From Bollywood bigwigs to South superstars, everyone is expected to attend the Rakul-Jackky wedding reception.