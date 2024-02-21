Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra at the airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

Goa airport has been overflowing with celebrities jetting in from Mumbai for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's destination wedding.

Earlier in the day, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra arrived in time for the wedding festivities.

On Monday, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol and Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted arriving.

The grand wedding will take place today, February 21.

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the airport. Right: The delicious Goan thali. Photographs: ANI Photo/ Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal are making the most of their Goan trip.

The actor shared a video on Instagram where the couple is enjoying a traditional Goan thali.

In the video, a person can be heard explaining the various dishes in the thali, as Natasha looks on.