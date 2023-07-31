Fashion Fundas From Deepika, Alia, Mrunal

From saris to tuxedoes to gowns, our favourite B-town ladies rocked all sorts of outfits with a lot sass and confidence in July.

Namrata Thakker looks at the very best of the lot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Nobody slays monochrome as effortlessly as Deepika Padukone and she proves it yet again with her all-white athleisure outfit which screams comfort.

She ups her fashion game with those dark lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's brown blazer paired with black skirt look is too hot to handle.

She looks fierce, chic and oh so sexy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora carries the sun with her to Baku, and it dazzles us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shows off the latest sari trend as she promotes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with co-star Ranveer Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh channels her inner desi Barbie in a gorgeous fuchsia ensemble with loads of bling perfect for a summer wedding outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty looks stunning in her black and blue bolero jacket, matching tuxedo skirt and black bralette as she explores the fashion capital of the world, Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur steps out for an event in a brocade sharara set from Raw Mango and finishes off her ethnic look in style with a statement choker neckpiece, matching jhumkis and a gajra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Take a cue from Raashi Khanna on how to rock a traditional South Indian sari look without going overboard with too much makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna gives power dressing a desi twist by pairing her sexy black tuxedo with traditional jewellery.