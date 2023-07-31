Fashion Fundas From Deepika, Alia, Mrunal

From saris to tuxedoes to gowns, our favourite B-town ladies rocked all sorts of outfits with a lot sass and confidence in July.
Namrata Thakker looks at the very best of the lot.
Nobody slays monochrome as effortlessly as Deepika Padukone and she proves it yet again with her all-white athleisure outfit which screams comfort.
She ups her fashion game with those dark lips.
Bhumi Pednekar's brown blazer paired with black skirt look is too hot to handle.
She looks fierce, chic and oh so sexy!
Malaika Arora carries the sun with her to Baku, and it dazzles us.
Alia Bhatt shows off the latest sari trend as she promotes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with co-star Ranveer Singh.
Rakul Singh channels her inner desi Barbie in a gorgeous fuchsia ensemble with loads of bling perfect for a summer wedding outing.
Diana Penty looks stunning in her black and blue bolero jacket, matching tuxedo skirt and black bralette as she explores the fashion capital of the world, Paris.
Mrunal Thakur steps out for an event in a brocade sharara set from Raw Mango and finishes off her ethnic look in style with a statement choker neckpiece, matching jhumkis and a gajra.
Take a cue from Raashi Khanna on how to rock a traditional South Indian sari look without going overboard with too much makeup.
Karishma Tanna gives power dressing a desi twist by pairing her sexy black tuxedo with traditional jewellery.