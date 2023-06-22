Bollywood's Stunning Beach Fashion

If you're heading for a beach vacay, it's time to take your fashion game to the next level and slay your beachwear like these beautiful ladies.
Namrata Thakker gives you some tips.
Rakul Singh gives us major mermaid vibes in her body-hugging cut-out orange maxi dress as she holidays in the Maldives.
Pooja Hegde elevates her beach vacay in a cute printed co-ord set paired with a handmade fringe hat.
Alaya F's maroon chequered bikini with matching overlay is fun, easy-breezy and perfectly matches her sassy personality.
If there's anyone who knows how to work a bikini like a pro, it's Neha Sharma.
She looks smoking hot in her sky blue two-piece along with a matching shirt-like shrug.
It's hard to decide what's more beautiful -- the Amalfi coast or Mouni Roy posing in an all-white ensemble.
Sonnalli Seygall gives her beachwear a cool casual twist by wearing a leopard-printed bikini top with jogger pants.
We love Surbhi Jyoti's bohemian vibes in her red embellished crop top, matching shorts and printed crepe.
Keeping her beachwear chic and sexy, here's Aamna Shariff looking stunning in her deep blue halter neck bodysuit paired with printed shorts and a pair of sunglasses.
Shefali Jariwala's orange maxi dress with plunging neckline is not only perfect for a beach outing but it's also a must-have in your summer wardrobe.