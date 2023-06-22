Bollywood's Stunning Beach Fashion

If you're heading for a beach vacay, it's time to take your fashion game to the next level and slay your beachwear like these beautiful ladies.

Namrata Thakker gives you some tips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gives us major mermaid vibes in her body-hugging cut-out orange maxi dress as she holidays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde elevates her beach vacay in a cute printed co-ord set paired with a handmade fringe hat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F's maroon chequered bikini with matching overlay is fun, easy-breezy and perfectly matches her sassy personality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

If there's anyone who knows how to work a bikini like a pro, it's Neha Sharma.

She looks smoking hot in her sky blue two-piece along with a matching shirt-like shrug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

It's hard to decide what's more beautiful -- the Amalfi coast or Mouni Roy posing in an all-white ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall gives her beachwear a cool casual twist by wearing a leopard-printed bikini top with jogger pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

We love Surbhi Jyoti's bohemian vibes in her red embellished crop top, matching shorts and printed crepe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Shariff/Instagram

Keeping her beachwear chic and sexy, here's Aamna Shariff looking stunning in her deep blue halter neck bodysuit paired with printed shorts and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala's orange maxi dress with plunging neckline is not only perfect for a beach outing but it's also a must-have in your summer wardrobe.