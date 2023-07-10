Wear Your Monsoon Fashion Like Bollywood

Wondering how to make sure the rain doesn't wash out your style?

Namrata Thakker gives us some cues from these starry celebs and you won't be disappointed with your fashion game this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon matches her footwear with her jumpsuit, and fixes on a pretty smile too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor makes her whites look brighter with a touch of neon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'It's in the jeans,' says Sara Ali Khan and we agree!

Whether it's summer, winter or monsoon, a good pair of jeans is always in fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi's little black dress is perfect for this season. It's chic, flirty yet easy-breezy.

And a boho choker neckpiece will add a little oomph to your overall outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Experimenting with prints is the best way to brighten up a gloomy day and Fatima Sana Shaikh knows it well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Going out on a coffee date? Wear a cute little hat like Tara Sutaria to make a style statement and your dry hair will thank you for it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Denim shorts are the way to go if you want to enjoy rains without worrying about your clothes getting messy.

Hina Khan looks swell in her distressed denim shorts, paired with a printed top and a pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shows us how red lips can jazz up your look in no time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Don't forget Sidharth Malhotra's advice: Carry your brightest umbrella!