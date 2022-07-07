Style BEACH WEAR like Bollywood Divas

There are so many ways to glam up your beach look!
All you have to do is take some inspiration from these gorgeous divas.
Namrata Thakker shares some lovely styles with you, which may come handy when you head out to the beach.
Hina Khan's fashion game is on point as she slays a green cutout monokini, paired with a colourful printed cape and a pair of white sunglasses.
Just by adding an oversized matching fedora hat, Katrina Kaif makes her beach attire look so cool!
Anushka Sharma jazzes up her beach look by adding a shimmery asymmetrical overlay with tassels to her orange monokini.
Go the Karishma Tanna way and give your swimwear a floral twist. It's simple, it's fun and definitely won't burn a hole in your pocket.
Esha Gupta knows just how to raise the temperature. She wears her white bikini along with a transparent wrap dress with a plunging neckline and thigh high slit.
Who says you can't bling up your beach look!
Take a cue from television actress Mehakk Chahal and just wear an embellished cover-up with your bikini.
Or wear a matching sarong like Janhvi Kapoor! She looks effortlessly sexy in her floral bikini.
Sara Ali Khan peps up her beach avatar by wearing a white macrame shrug over her neon orange bikini and a shell necklace.
Malvika Mohanan shows us how to accessorise the beach look to perfection.
We love the chunky gold chain and holographic sheer shirt that she's paired with her cutout monokini.
If nothing seems to click with your beach wear, just add a pair of statement earrings and you will look as stunning as Pooja Hegde does.