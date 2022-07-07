News
Style BEACH WEAR like Bollywood Divas

Style BEACH WEAR like Bollywood Divas

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 07, 2022 18:40 IST
There are so many ways to glam up your beach look!

All you have to do is take some inspiration from these gorgeous divas.

Namrata Thakker shares some lovely styles with you, which may come handy when you head out to the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's fashion game is on point as she slays a green cutout monokini, paired with a colourful printed cape and a pair of white sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Just by adding an oversized matching fedora hat, Katrina Kaif makes her beach attire look so cool!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma jazzes up her beach look by adding a shimmery asymmetrical overlay with tassels to her orange monokini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Go the Karishma Tanna way and give your swimwear a floral twist. It's simple, it's fun and definitely won't burn a hole in your pocket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta knows just how to raise the temperature. She wears her white bikini along with a transparent wrap dress with a plunging neckline and thigh high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehakk Chahal/Instagram

Who says you can't bling up your beach look!

Take a cue from television actress Mehakk Chahal and just wear an embellished cover-up with your bikini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Or wear a matching sarong like Janhvi Kapoor! She looks effortlessly sexy in her floral bikini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan peps up her beach avatar by wearing a white macrame shrug over her neon orange bikini and a shell necklace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan shows us how to accessorise the beach look to perfection.

We love the chunky gold chain and holographic sheer shirt that she's paired with her cutout monokini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

If nothing seems to click with your beach wear, just add a pair of statement earrings and you will look as stunning as Pooja Hegde does.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
