Cool Monsoon Fashion Tips From Karishma, Vaani, Rhea

Whether it's summer, winter or any other season, our favourite B-town ladies never disappoint when it comes looking glamorous and trendy.

If you need any tips on how to look stylish this monsoon, Namrata Thakker gives you some cues from these divas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Keeping it simple yet chic in a pair of green denims and white sleeveless T-shirt, that's Vaani Kapoor nailing the causal look like a pro.

Brownie points for those black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

When art meets fashion, that's what you get!

Sonakshi Sinha looks monsoon ready in her black-and-white abstract printed co-ord set with umbrella.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora looks pretty in her short printed blue jumpsuit, glamed up with a gold neckpiece and black hat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's colourful wrap skirt is definitely a monsoon staple and should belong in every fashion enthusiast's closet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrat Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrrat Bharuccha makes a cool style statement in her easy-breezy jumpsuit with matching shrug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Here's Khushi Kapoor giving us major fashion goals in her bomber jacket paired with denims and black tee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Wearing a white shirt dress with black boots, Sunny Leone keeps her monsoon ensemble fun and flirty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shows us how to rock the desi look to perfection in her pink Chikankari kurti paired with matching gharara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz ups the glam quotient in a gorgeous black lehenga set that's perfect for every occasion and every season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty sticks to the classic white Chikankari kurti that's absolutely steal-worthy.