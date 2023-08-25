News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ever Seen Hemaji Laugh Like This?

Ever Seen Hemaji Laugh Like This?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 25, 2023 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What did Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri say that made Hema Malini laugh like we have never seen before?

From her early days as a teenager from Madras in Hindi movies as a Dream Girl, Hemaji's smile has always been a shy, even cautious, smile, and that hasn't changed in the 56 years since.

Hema Malini

IMAGE: The occasion was a book launch at the New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday, August 24, 2023, when the retired diplomat-turned-mantri charmed the movie legend-turned-MP from Mathura. All Photographs: ANI Photo
 

Hema Malini

IMAGE: Hemaji with models at the Chal Mann Vrindavan fashion show, here and below, at the New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

 

Hema Malini

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Hema Malini: 'Sunny was toooooo good'
Hema Malini: 'Sunny was toooooo good'
When Bollywood Sang To The Moon
When Bollywood Sang To The Moon
Fun, Fun Bollywood Quiz!
Fun, Fun Bollywood Quiz!
Chand Si Khoobsurat Nushrrat!
Chand Si Khoobsurat Nushrrat!
Hamilton's 2008 F1 title didn't happen fairly: Massa
Hamilton's 2008 F1 title didn't happen fairly: Massa
No split in NCP, Ajit Pawar our leader: Sharad Pawar
No split in NCP, Ajit Pawar our leader: Sharad Pawar
You Know What's Sadder Than National Film Awards?
You Know What's Sadder Than National Film Awards?

More like this

'Why would Sunny ask Akshay to help him?'

'Why would Sunny ask Akshay to help him?'

This Is NOT Allowed In Indian Cinema

This Is NOT Allowed In Indian Cinema

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances