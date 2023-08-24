News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » This Is NOT Allowed In Indian Cinema

This Is NOT Allowed In Indian Cinema

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 24, 2023 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The names of real life politicians cannot be used in Indian cinema, no matter what the relevance.

A source clued into the development at the censor board tells Subhash K Jha, "You can't make a film about politics and name real life politicians. If you do, you run the risk of getting your film banned. Or else, you can change/mute the names."

 

In Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, Jawan, a reference to the President has been muted.

Earlier, in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a conversation where 'Mamta' was mentioned had to be altered when, in fact, there was no mention of 'Banerjee'.

So what happens if a biopic is being made on a real life politician?

"It would have to get clearance from the relevant ministries before proceeding," informs the source.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'Whatever I've learned in life, I owe it to movies'
'Whatever I've learned in life, I owe it to movies'
Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...
Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...
Kriti's MOST CHALLENGING Role So Far
Kriti's MOST CHALLENGING Role So Far
Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final
Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final
Indian long jumper's heartbreaking World C'ship exit
Indian long jumper's heartbreaking World C'ship exit
2 get 5-yr jail for promoting ISIS terror activities
2 get 5-yr jail for promoting ISIS terror activities
Rajbhar's gaffe: When Chandrayaan arrives on earth...
Rajbhar's gaffe: When Chandrayaan arrives on earth...

More like this

Meet Jawan's Ritooja Shinde

Meet Jawan's Ritooja Shinde

Do You Love Shah Rukh's Evil Side?

Do You Love Shah Rukh's Evil Side?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances