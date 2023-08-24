This Is NOT Allowed In Indian Cinema

The names of real life politicians cannot be used in Indian cinema, no matter what the relevance.

A source clued into the development at the censor board tells Subhash K Jha, "You can't make a film about politics and name real life politicians. If you do, you run the risk of getting your film banned. Or else, you can change/mute the names."

In Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, Jawan, a reference to the President has been muted.

Earlier, in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a conversation where 'Mamta' was mentioned had to be altered when, in fact, there was no mention of 'Banerjee'.

So what happens if a biopic is being made on a real life politician?

"It would have to get clearance from the relevant ministries before proceeding," informs the source.