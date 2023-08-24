Fun, Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time to exercise those filmi bugs in your head with our super-duper fun Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Housefull B. Chandni Chowk to China C. Break Ke Baad C. Break Ke Baad A. Sarfarosh B. Baazi C. Mela A. Sarfarosh A. Dum Maaro Dum B. Khamoshi: The Musical C. Josh C. Josh A. Tridev B. Chaalbaaz C. Gunaah B. Chaalbaaz A. Barood B. Daava C. Keemat A. Barood A. Half Girlfriend B. Aashiqui 2 C. OK Jaanu C. OK Jaanu A. Shakti B. Satte Pe Satta C. Nastik B. Satte Pe Satta A. Shaurya B. I Am C. Pyaar Ke Side Effects A. Shaurya A. Caravan B. Aan Milo Sajna C. Kati Patang A. Caravan A. Eena Meena Deeka B. Dil Tera Aashiq C. Raja Babu C. Raja Babu

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com