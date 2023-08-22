News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Why would Sunny ask Akshay to help him?'

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 22, 2023 08:48 IST
IMAGE: Sunny Deol with Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
 

On Sunday, the Internet was abuzz with stories of a bank auctioning a property owned by Sunny Deol to pay an unpaid debt.

On Monday morning, there was a fake story on Akshay Kumar loaning Sunny the money to repay the bank loan.

This story really angered Deol.

"He would not even ask his own father to repay his debt. Why would Sunny approach Akshay Kumar to help him financially?" a source very close to the star asks Subhash K Jha.

"Sunny has way too much self-respect to seek anyone's help. He has gone through several financial crises and emerged from it. He will find a way out of this one too," the source adds.

For now, the auction of Sunny's property has been deferred.

According to a source very close to the Deols, "With Gadar 2 smashing records the way out of his financial imbroglio stares at Sunny. He will hike his remuneration before signing any new films and pay off the bank loan."

"The family has been urging him to stop shortchanging himself for years. It's time now to demand the fee he deserves before his financial woes multiply."

Apparently, Sunny was paid Rs 8 crores (Rs 80 million) for Gadar 2.

SUBHASH K JHA
