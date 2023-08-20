Hema Malini: 'Sunny was toooooo good'

Photograph: Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sunny Deol at a success party for Gadar 2 in Mumbai, August 14, 2023.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, evening, Hema Malini watched Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which stars her stepson Sunny Deol in the lead role, at a special screening.

"The invitation went from us, and Hemaji was gracious enough to accept the invitation readily. She needed a few days to work the invitation into her busy schedule. She agreed to see Gadar 2 on Saturday at 6.30 pm," a source close to Gadar 2 informs Subhash K Jha.

After the screening, Subhash spoke to Hemaji who seemed to like the film immensely. "I liked Gadar. 1970s and 1980s ke film-on jaisa laga. That's why people love this film. It gives them a strong feeling of nostalgia. It take us back to the era of larger-than-life heroes like Dharamji and Sunny."

What did Hemaji think of Sunny Deol's performance? "Let me say this very clearly: No one except Sunny could do this film. He was toooooo good."

Hema also had words of praise for Utkarsh Sharma. "He played the role very effectively. I had a really good time watching a film after a long time in a movie theatre. Gadar 2 doesn't let you take your eyes off the screen for three hours."