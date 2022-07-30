News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Deepika Kissed Ranveer!

When Deepika Kissed Ranveer!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 30, 2022 13:57 IST
They came. They walked. They won hearts. 

Manish Malhotra's showstoppers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seemed to be in a particularly romantic mood at The Mijwan Couture Show.

 
Photograph: PTI

Ranveer and Deepika's loved-up moments were the highlight of the show. 
The actor kissed his wife on the cheek.

 

 
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

And she kissed him right back.   

 

 

The couple could not stop smiling.  

 

 

They didn't let go of each other. 

 

 

Ranveer made sure to hold on to his lady love's hand as she sashayed down the runway in the heavily embroidered lehenga.  

 

 

There were moments when they lost themselves in each other's eyes.  

 

 

Ranveer took a minute to say hello to his sister Ritika and mom Anju Bhavnani who were seated among the audience. 
They both got a kiss and he touched his mom's feet. 

 

 

The designer -- looking youthful as ever -- joined his showstoppers on stage for a well-deserved bow.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
