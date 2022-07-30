News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Karan, Vidya, Nora, Genelia DAZZLED!

When Karan, Vidya, Nora, Genelia DAZZLED!

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 30, 2022 15:45 IST
Gauri Khan. Asha Bhosle. Karan Johar. Vidya Balan. Konkona Sensharma....

No, we are not talking about Koffee With Karan!

The list of actors and celebrities who came to cheer for designer Manish Malhotra at The Mijwan Couture Show hosted by actor Shabana Azmi seemed endless.

Check out some of these stunning pictures from the red carpet of the annual fundraiser, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday evening. 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

All eyes on the ramp!

Dressed in a dapper all-black outfit, Karan Johar was seen cheering for showstoppers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Seated to his right was Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, while Gauri Khan (right) and Ishaan Khattar (looking away) also gave him company.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Konkona Sensharma and Rahul Bose were joined by Tara Sharma on the front row.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

It was a delight to see Asha Bhosle with her lovely granddaughter and singer, Zanai Bhosle.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Vidya Balan made a showtopping entry in a sequinned sari.

Black does seem to be Vidya's go-to colour these days.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

The actor was joined by her husband and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Nora Fatehi looked glorious in white and gold.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Genelia's unusual ruffled blouse highlighted her glitzy blue sari.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Before the show, Konkona and Rahul posed for pictures.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Tara twirled to flaunt her pink-and-gold backless choli.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Sasha Agha made a stunning statement in a black sheer sari with colourful tassels that took inspiration from her blouse.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Iulia Vantur was present as well.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy pose with the latter's daughter, Kiara Bose Roy.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her support to Shabana's cause.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a printed shirt from Manish's collection.

 

Celebs at Mijwan Couture show by Manish Malhotra

Adarsh Gourav came along with his friend Radhika Kolgaonkar.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
