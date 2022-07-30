When Karan, Vidya, Nora, Genelia DAZZLED!

Gauri Khan. Asha Bhosle. Karan Johar. Vidya Balan. Konkona Sensharma....

No, we are not talking about Koffee With Karan!

The list of actors and celebrities who came to cheer for designer Manish Malhotra at The Mijwan Couture Show hosted by actor Shabana Azmi seemed endless.

Check out some of these stunning pictures from the red carpet of the annual fundraiser, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday evening.

All eyes on the ramp!

Dressed in a dapper all-black outfit, Karan Johar was seen cheering for showstoppers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Seated to his right was Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, while Gauri Khan (right) and Ishaan Khattar (looking away) also gave him company.

Konkona Sensharma and Rahul Bose were joined by Tara Sharma on the front row.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

It was a delight to see Asha Bhosle with her lovely granddaughter and singer, Zanai Bhosle.

Vidya Balan made a showtopping entry in a sequinned sari.

Black does seem to be Vidya's go-to colour these days.

The actor was joined by her husband and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Nora Fatehi looked glorious in white and gold.

Genelia's unusual ruffled blouse highlighted her glitzy blue sari.

Before the show, Konkona and Rahul posed for pictures.

Tara twirled to flaunt her pink-and-gold backless choli.

Sasha Agha made a stunning statement in a black sheer sari with colourful tassels that took inspiration from her blouse.

Iulia Vantur was present as well.

Brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy pose with the latter's daughter, Kiara Bose Roy.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her support to Shabana's cause.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a printed shirt from Manish's collection.

Adarsh Gourav came along with his friend Radhika Kolgaonkar.