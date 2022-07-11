When Kajol BACKSTABBED Bobby Deol!

It's been a busy weekend for Bollywood, and Mumbai's heavy rains did not deter them from going about their business.

A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

Photograph: PTI Photo

It's been 25 years since the biggest movie secret was revealed -- yes, Kajol is the killer! -- and it brought back sweet memories for the makers.

Director Rajiv Rai reunited with his Gupt: The Hidden Truth actors, Bobby Deol and Kajol at a special event celebrating the iconic thriller.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Members of the cast like Dalip Tahil and Mukesh Rishi also attended the celebrations, but leading lady Manisha Koirala stayed away.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

What happens when an actor we all love launches a book called The Actor We All Love? It's a moment that needs to be captured.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

On his birth anniversary on July 9, Sanjeev Kumar got a biography, written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and Uday Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar's nephew who runs the Sanjeev Kumar Foundation, an NGO that works towards the promotion of theatre.

Anil Kapoor says Sanjeev Kumar was an actor who inspired him.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Urfi Javed's fashion was even mentioned at Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's A-lister conversation on Koffee With Karan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bollywood's newest bankable star Kartik Aaryan returns from his vacation, and remembers to stay humble.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Taapsee Pannu continues to promote her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu with Mithali Raj, the cricket legend on whom it is based.

After playing cricket in Mumbai, the duo played the game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens too.