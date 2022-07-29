News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba

When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 29, 2022 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and experimental fashion. 

Here's taking a nostalgic look at the many times B-Town celebs embraced her fun outfits. 

 

Remember the time Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner diva in a red Masaba cape set?
While the choli featured prints of interesting looking tea kettles, the actress added equally interesting chunky bangles.  

 

 

Nobody does saris like Vidya Balan but this one took the cake. 
She looked splendid in the bottle green autumn-inspired sari.

 

 

Masaba's stylish prints have never failed to impress. 
Sonakshi Sinha turned into a new-age Princess Jasmine in this black tulip cape set. 

 

 

Kubbra Sait had her androgynous fashion moment in a black periwinkle angrakha

 

 

Neena Gupta's black and white sari featured a golden border. She completed the look with a black blouse dotted with floral motifs. 

 

 

For the promotions for her film Bunty Aur Babli 2Rani Mukerji pulled out some major style stops in Masaba saris
In this instance, she contrasted her yellow sari -- love those cow prints! -- with blue bangles and a blue bindi

 

 

Mira Kapoor radiated elegance in a beige autumn-inspired kurta

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mom did not want me to be an actress like her'
'Mom did not want me to be an actress like her'
Masaba Gupta gives SEXY a new meaning!
Masaba Gupta gives SEXY a new meaning!
'Fashion always will be my first love'
'Fashion always will be my first love'
Parle is most chosen FMCG brand for 10 years in a row
Parle is most chosen FMCG brand for 10 years in a row
HC asks Cong leaders to delete tweets on Smriti Irani
HC asks Cong leaders to delete tweets on Smriti Irani
Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar retires
Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar retires
Markets spurt over 1%; Sensex gains 712 points
Markets spurt over 1%; Sensex gains 712 points

More like this

Go bold. Go sexy. Or go home!

Go bold. Go sexy. Or go home!

Masaba Gupta: 'It's a tough world out there'

Masaba Gupta: 'It's a tough world out there'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances