When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba

Masaba Gupta is known for her quirky prints and experimental fashion.

Here's taking a nostalgic look at the many times B-Town celebs embraced her fun outfits.

Remember the time Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner diva in a red Masaba cape set?

While the choli featured prints of interesting looking tea kettles, the actress added equally interesting chunky bangles.

Nobody does saris like Vidya Balan but this one took the cake.

She looked splendid in the bottle green autumn-inspired sari.

Masaba's stylish prints have never failed to impress.

Sonakshi Sinha turned into a new-age Princess Jasmine in this black tulip cape set.

Kubbra Sait had her androgynous fashion moment in a black periwinkle angrakha.

Neena Gupta's black and white sari featured a golden border. She completed the look with a black blouse dotted with floral motifs.

For the promotions for her film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji pulled out some major style stops in Masaba saris.

In this instance, she contrasted her yellow sari -- love those cow prints! -- with blue bangles and a blue bindi.

Mira Kapoor radiated elegance in a beige autumn-inspired kurta.