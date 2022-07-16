News
Nushrratt, Disha, Rashmika look WOW!

By Rediff Movies
July 16, 2022 17:40 IST
Just how did Bollywood celebs wrap up their week? They attended the HT Style Awards on Friday, July 15.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks like a golden girl as she bags the Most Stylish Youth Icon award.

 

Disha Patani won India's Most Stylish award.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia picks up the Breaking The Mould award.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in black.

 

Rashmika Mandanna won the Most Stylish Hotstepper award.

 

Shilpa Shetty picks up the Timeless Style Icon award.

 

Richa Chadha goes pink.

 

After making a splash at Cannes, Helly Shah makes heads turn at the HT Style Awards.

 

Neeti Mohan.

 

Raveena Tandon won the Style Legend award.

 

Elli AvrRam.

 

Tisca Chopra.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Urvashi Dholakia.

 

Divya Dutta won the Ethnic Style Icon award.

 

Rashami Desai.

 

Shehnaaz Gill won the Most Stylish Emerging Face award.

 

Palak Tiwari.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Rediff Movies
