Rediff.com  » Business » Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade

Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade

Source: PTI
April 26, 2024 10:58 IST
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Friday, extending their rally for the sixth day running, on heavy buying in Tech Mahindra and firm trends in Asian markets.

Tech Mahindra

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 176.47 points to 74,515.91 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went up by 50.05 points to 22,620.40.

 

From the Sensex basket, Tech Mahindra jumped over 12.50 per cent after the IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi said the company hopes to come back to growth in H2 FY25.

Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the other major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33 per cent to $89.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

